Horoscopes for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Aries Your partner is full of big ideas and can't wait to tell you all about them. You need to listen carefully because although some of their plans may be little more than pie in the sky or too ambitious for words, they will have some ideas that are definitely worth following up. The trick is to know which are which, but you may not be able to tell at this stage so keep an open mind. Lucky Number 110 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You're in a very positive frame of mind, particularly when it comes to your job. You're extremely confident about what you can achieve right now, but the burning question is whether you're being realistic or you've bitten off more than you can chew. Try not to saddle yourself with more responsibilities than you can comfortably handle. It's not worth it! Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You're motivated by some very generous and warm hearted impulses today, especially when it comes to your loved ones. As a result, you may make someone a promise, which seems like a really good idea at the time. However, the acid test will come later, when you have to put it into practice, because you may find that you've promised something that you can't deliver. So be careful! Lucky Number 913 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer It's a great day for making plans, especially if they're connected with home and family. Domestic bliss is the main theme today, so concentrate on it when you can and see the changes that happen as a result. Some big ideas are in the frame but bear in mind that not all of them may see the light of day, especially if they're very ambitious. Lucky Number 113 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You have some really big ideas today, Leo, so give them some thought. Jot them down and study them over the next few days to see if they're feasible, or simply pie in the sky. Even if some of your ideas are impractical or too ambitious to put into practice, others might be absolutely ideal for you and exactly the sort of inspired thinking you've been waiting for. Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Put on your thinking cap Virgo, because this is a marvellous day for mulling over your financial position. You'll come up with some very ambitious ideas as a result, but that doesn't mean you should immediately discount them. Maybe they're well within your scope? But be careful if you're spending money today because you could easily talk yourself into parting with more of it than you can comfortably afford. Lucky Number 420 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra The boundaries of your brain are widened today, making you able to appreciate all sorts of points of view and not just your own. Make the most of this broad-minded phase by talking to other people and weighing up your current options. Right now you're prepared to consider ideas and concepts that might not appeal to you at other times. Lucky Number 944 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Your thoughts take some interesting turns today, although you'll be happiest if you can mull things over in private. There's a lot on your mind and you don't want any interruptions. If you're currently involved in a charitable or altruistic project, you might come up with some brainwaves about how to advertise it or do some fund-raising. Don't be afraid to think big. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius You're in a very broadminded mood, making you more receptive towards other people's opinions and suggestions. You may not agree with everything they say but you're willing to listen and debate the issue if necessary. Give your brain some exercise, because it will be so stimulating. Expect some news about a forthcoming long-distance journey or a visit from someone who lives overseas. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You have some brilliant ideas swirling around inside your brain today and need to pay attention to them. You're thinking big right now, which is exciting. Don't limit your ideas purely because you think they aren't feasible or they're too ambitious. You can consider all these factors another time, but at the moment you need to let your imagination run riot and see what you dream up. Lucky Number 861 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Your brain seems to be expanding in all sorts of different directions and today you take a giant leap forward in your understanding of someone or something. You're very open-minded, too, so you're prepared to accept people as they are without judging them, and you're also more receptive to ideas that might not appeal to you at other times. Lucky Number 646 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries