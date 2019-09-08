Horoscopes for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Aries If you work from home, devote some time to thinking about how you can improve your working conditions. Maybe you could move some of the furniture round to make things more comfortable, or treat yourself to some equipment that will make life easier. If you suspect that the rest of the family thinks you're just indulging in a hobby rather than earning money from your home-based occupation, it will be surprisingly easy to set them right on that score. Lucky Number 498 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Your powers of attraction are Ace today, so turn them to your advantage. If you're hoping to ensnare a certain someone and convince them that you're the best thing since chocolate ice cream, give it your best shot right now. If they still resist you after you've turned on the charm like a waterfall, they don't deserve you and you're better off without them. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You're in nest-building mode today, and will really enjoy making your home look and feel more cosy. If you're going past the shops you could be drawn to items that will increase the comfort of your home or add to its appearance. It's also a nice day for simply pottering around your local supermarket and seeing what's on offer, then cooking a delicious meal for your nearest and dearest. Lucky Number 962 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer There are days when you're tongue-tied and days, like this one, when words flow from you in an almost effortless stream. You'll come up with all sorts of interesting things to say. However, don't prattle on just for the sake of it because you could make a big impact on a certain person, particularly if you want to leave them spellbound by your tremendous charm and wit. Lucky Number 542 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo You're feeling generous and could easily be persuaded to part with some cash if it's in aid of a good cause. Alternatively, you might decide that charity begins at home and that a loved one needs your help. If so, you'll have to offer your assistance in a way that doesn't make them feel patronized or as though the workhouse is only one step away. Be tactful! Lucky Number 612 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Have a think about your hobbies today. Do you have lots of varied interests? If so, do you have time for them all? If the answer to either of these questions is no, then think about how you change the situation. It's very easy for a conscientious Virgo like you to devote too much of your time to work and duty, but right now you need to fit in plenty of recreation and relaxation as well. Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Ideally, you should be left to your own devices today. You'll chat to other people when necessary but you'll be much happier if you can have some time to yourself as well. If you need a full schedule today, maybe you could fit in some solitude later on in the day, even if it means juggling your plans. It will be worth it. Lucky Number 523 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Keep an open mind today because you'll absorb a great deal of information and have lots of fun. For instance, you might meet someone whose background couldn't be more different from yours but who turns out to be a really interesting companion. If you haven't heard from a friend who lives abroad, give them a ring or send them an email to find out how they are. Lucky Number 154 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Come to grips with bureaucratic and financial matters today, especially if you want to sort them out once and for all. You shouldn't have too much trouble about this because you'll manage to speak to people who are helpful and intelligent. If you haven't talked to an older friend or relative recently, make contact with them now so you can find out how they are. Lucky Number 881 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You're in a visionary mood today, and you enjoy discussing your plans with someone who feels equally enthusiastic about them. You might even be so inspired that you decide to map out a timetable of what to do when. Travel plans might also be on the cards today, in which case you'll fancy venturing far afield and possibly visiting somewhere rather exotic. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Get on with whatever is top of your list of things to do. It may not be very exciting, and it might even be rather boring, but you'll like knowing that you need it out of the way, and also that you did it to the best of your ability. Any form of teamwork will go well now, because you're happy to pull your weight and also to give credit where credit's due. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius