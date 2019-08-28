Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Aries Your heightened emotions could be your friend or foe today. It all depends on how you use them and what's going on around you. If you're with people that you can trust, you'll have some profound insights into your feelings about them. But if you're with people who put you on your guard, your imagination will start to run riot and you'll end up feeling confused about people's motives. Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Be careful today because your emotions are in a state of flux, which could lead to confusion and mixed messages. You should be especially aware of this when dealing with people of power or influence, in case you give them the wrong impression. It will also be difficult to keep track of your thoughts, so you'll appear to be absent-minded or distracted. Lucky Number 452 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini It will be difficult to concentrate today because your mind is on other things. In fact, you're floating off into a world of your own at every opportunity, and this will mean you come across as very absent-minded and vague. You're keen to tune into the atmosphere around you, and you'll be very good at this. So trust your instincts and listen to what they're telling you. Lucky Number 266 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Your Cancerian intuition is working well today, particularly when thinking about a close partner. You might instinctively know that they're about to phone you, or you have such an intense dream about them that you can't stop thinking about them when you wake up. It's a day for following your gut feelings and you may be getting a strong hunch about this person. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo If you're currently in two minds about your relationship with a certain person it will be even more difficult to work out what's going on today. For a start, you aren't thinking as clearly as normal so there's a chance that you might talk yourself into believing what you want to believe. You're also very susceptible to this person's charms and don't want to hurt them. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Take care of yourself because you won't have as much stamina as usual. This means you could get worn out quickly or want to spend the day in bed. It will do you far more good to rest and recuperate than to push yourself to the limit. However, if you have no choice but to keep busy, at least give yourself plenty of breaks and make sure you're eating and drinking sensibly. Lucky Number 510 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra If there have been problems with you-know-who recently, this is a good day to sort them out. You won't have to make a huge production out of it, either, because a few quiet words in their ear might be all that's needed to get things back on track. Alternatively, if someone wants to reason with you, you'll be very receptive to what they're saying. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You don't have much energy today and all you really want to do is to slump in a comfortable chair and do as little as possible. It will certainly do you good to have a break now and you'll struggle to do anything every energetic. Ideally, you should spend some time with loved ones, perhaps with them waiting on you hand and foot. Now that's more like it! Lucky Number 839 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius You need to slow down! You've been working at full tilt recently but today you realize that you can't keep this up for much longer without a break. Try to do as little as possible as often as possible, especially if this means relaxing with your feet up and forgetting about all the chores that are waiting for you. It will also be easy to unwind if you're in or near water. Lucky Number 141 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Watch out when handling money today. You're slightly absent-minded right now and may not notice mistakes that take place until after the event. You could be short-changed or someone might charge you the wrong price for something you buy. If you are steadfastly ignoring some unpleasant financial facts, you'll have to face up to them sooner or later. Lucky Number 270 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius You're in a highly-charged emotional state, making you vulnerable to your shifting moods. If something upsets you, it's not the end of the world, but if something makes you happy you'll feel delirious with joy. Try to keep away from anyone who's draining because they'll have a bad impact on you, and you'll soak up their mood like a sponge. Lucky Number 401 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio