Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Aries You're all set to enjoy some domestic bliss between now and the end of the month thanks to Venus. It's the perfect chance to do some entertaining, or simply enjoy being with loved ones. If you're in the throes of moving house you'll want to make the experience as easy as possible. You'll throw a lot of energy into making your new home feel comfortable and familiar. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Enjoy your social life between now and the tail end of the month, because it will be even better than usual. Venus sashays into Cancer, so friends will want to spend more time with you and you could receive lots of invitations. Neighbors will also be clamoring for your company. If you want to get to know more people, why not take part in some local activities? Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're at your chattiest and most gregarious today and you'll feel as though you're missing out if you have to spend too much time on your own. You'll love talking to your companions, but preferably you should let them get a word in edgeways every now and then rather than hogging the conversation yourself. You'll also enjoy keeping on the move, with plenty of different things to do. Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Want to hear some good news? Lovely Venus dances into Cancer, so from today you can embark on a fun-loving, enjoyable phase in which your popularity will soar. You'll have a great time. It will be a fantastic opportunity to enhance your image in some way, too, such as altering the style or color of your hair or treating yourself to some flattering new clothes. They'll really get you noticed! Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo A friend is feeling so chatty that it's hard to shut them up. And maybe you don't want to, in which case you'll happily listen to them burbling on. But if you've got things to do you won't be quite so keen to have your ears talked off. It's a good day for jotting down ideas about your future plans. Lucky Number 968 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo There's a lot to talk about at work today, especially if you're throwing in some gossip for good measure. Try to be considerate about this, and don't hold up anyone who is obviously busy or whose boss is breathing down their neck. It's a good day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation, provided that you can stick to the facts and not get sidetracked by trivial details. Lucky Number 164 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra If you're a typical Libran you have more charm than the rest of the signs put together, and during the next few weeks you'd be wise to channel it in the direction of people who are in a position of authority over you, such as an older relative or your boss. You might also embark on a relationship with someone who's very influential or who is much older or younger than you. Lucky Number 234 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio July hasn't been much fun so far, but life improves by leaps and bounds with Venus dancing into romantic Cancer. During the next few weeks you'll get a real kick out of having some adventure and excitement, and from broadening your horizons. This is your cue to organize your next holiday, especially if you're tempted by the prospect of visiting an exotic or unusual location. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius If you're still stewing about what's been happening over the past few days, get it off your chest and talk about it today. You don't have to go on about it at length, but don't be satisfied with a couple of brief sentences, either. Do your best not to hog the conversation, just in case someone else has equally pressing things to get off their chest. Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Relationships take on added importance for you today, as Venus enters charming Cancer, and will continue to dominate your emotions for most of the next month. You'll work hard at pleasing the other people in your life and keeping them happy, even if this means that your own needs have to take a back seat every now and then. That's fine if you're happy about it, but don't set a precedent that you'll soon come to resent. Lucky Number 408 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Talk to some of the special people in your life today, Aquarius. Arrange to meet for a quick drink or a meal, or give them a ring if they live far away. Enjoy catching up with all the gossip and exchanging your news. A visit to the cinema or theatre would be ideal, even more so if you can discuss your impressions afterwards with a companion. Lucky Number 722 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus