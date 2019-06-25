Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Aries You're eager to get a lot done and you'll put even more energy into things than normal. This is all very well if you're doing things by yourself but there could be a little friction if you've roped someone else in as well. They might complain that you're wearing them out or expecting them to do too much, so be prepared to scale down your plans if necessary. Lucky Number 492 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Your attitude will have a big impact on what happens today. There's an emotional reserve between you and a certain person, and you can either do your best to conquer it or you can allow it to conquer you. If you're actually separated from someone special, try not to brood or tell yourself how lonely you're feeling because that will only make you even more miserable. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You can't resist a challenge today, even if it would be much wiser to do so. Right now, you love the idea of pushing your luck and tempting fate, but try not to play for very high stakes in case things don't go the way you planned. You're also feeling very energetic but should guard against overdoing it because you might pull a muscle. Lucky Number 924 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer It's a weird day because it feels as though there's a barrier separating you from everyone else. Perhaps you prefer to be on your own at the moment and are quite happy to enjoy your own company, or maybe this separation is caused by circumstances beyond your control. If you are with other people they will find it difficult to make an emotional connection with you. Lucky Number 477 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Someone is brimming over with confidence and enthusiasm today, as you'll soon discover. They may even be prepared to take a few risks, regardless of how sensible this is as a course of action. The burning question is whether they'll try to get you on-board and how you'll react if they do. Try not to do anything foolhardy, even if it does seem like a good idea at the time. Lucky Number 979 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You certainly have your head screwed on the right way today, especially when it comes to thinking about your plans for the future. You don't want to mess around with ideas that will never see the light of day, and instead are only interested in those that stand a good chance of success. Others may accuse you of being detached or too unemotional, so try not to hurt them unwittingly. Lucky Number 491 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra A certain someone is in rather a hasty mood today, making them behave in ways that everyone else thinks are daredevil and reckless. The burning question is whether you're the one who's throwing caution to the winds, or the one who's standing on the sidelines saying 'Stop!'. Either way, there will be plenty of thrills and spills before the day is out. Lucky Number 959 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Do your best to get as much enjoyment out of the day as possible. You're already feeling very optimistic and positive, and some of today's events will make you feel even more cheerful. Ideally, you should get together with some of your favourite people or visit somewhere that you've always wanted to see. Lucky Number 737 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius It's difficult for you to express your emotions today, but that doesn't mean you aren't feeling anything. Instead, it seems that your emotions are locked away inside you, making you come across as rather remote and distant. Perhaps you're also feeling somewhat vulnerable at the moment, so some of this is caused by emotional self-preservation. Better let loved ones know what's going on in case they feel rejected by you. Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It's time for some straight talking, whether you're delivering it or on the receiving end of it. But don't confuse a few home truths with a character assassination that will cause hurt and humiliation. You may also have your doubts about a relationship or someone's intentions towards you, but are you being overly cautious or pessimistic? Lucky Number 825 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Someone you see on a regular basis needs your moral support today, so do what you can to help. Mind you, it may be quite difficult getting this person to tell you what's wrong, perhaps because they've clammed up emotionally or they're frightened to admit that they've got a problem. Don't badger them but let them tell their story in their own time. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus