Horoscopes for Sunday, May 26, 2019

Aries Seek deep reflection as the changing Moon drifts into your twelfth house of solitude today. Your intuition is strong while the Moon activates your psychic faculties, enabling you to look below the surface. Don't push yourself now that your lunar low cycle has begun. Make sure you get plenty of sleep tonight as you may be low on energy tomorrow. Lucky Number 936 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus The changing Moon slips into compassionate Pisces and your eleventh house of friendships, making this a good day to share our troubles with a pal. In the same spirit, take time for a friend who needs you now. With all the frustration in daily living, the shelter of loving friendship is welcome. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Your reputation is in the spotlight as the changing Moon settles into your tenth house of career. You may be under a great deal of personal pressure as you try to live up to your own high expectations of yourself. Have mercy on yourself and others will, too. This is a good day for getting things done and working with authority figures. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Today is perfect for seeking out-of-the-way pleasures... it will be worth the effort you make to try something different or travel somewhere new. Enjoy the cuisine and art of neighboring towns and cities for an illuminating experience. Break out of old ruts and routines that you may be stuck in. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Your eighth house of sex, money and power is activated today, turning your attention to these issues in your life. If you are in a loving intimate relationship, this is a wonderful time to increase closeness. Show you care by serving the one you love. This can be a very psychic day as the Moon moves through intuitive Pisces. Lucky Number 250 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo The changing Moon edges into your seventh house of marriage and partnership, focusing energy on your most vital relationships. This includes your primary competitors, so don't be surprised if you must stay on your toes today. Use this energy positively by working with your mate, best friend, or partner. If you can't find a common goal, you may end up quarreling. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Your sixth house of health and service is activated today, so be especially conscientious. Take good care of yourself so that you may be more efficient in your work; there is much satisfaction in good health and competence. This is also a good time to tend to your pets and your house plants. If you haven't been fertilizing your greenery, plan to this afternoon. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Your creative energy is increased as the Moon enters artistic Pisces and your fifth house of children and creativity today. If you've been stumped or suffering writer's block, inspiration is on the way. Make time in your busy schedule for play this afternoon. You don't want to find yourself losing your sense of humor, a la Jack Nicholson in The Shining! Lucky Number 927 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius The changing Moon enters sentimental Pisces and your fourth house of home, family and childhood conditioning, sending you on a trip down memory lane. Go ahead and indulge in all your old favorites. Put a copy of The Wizard of Oz or Grease on the VCR instead of watching the newscast on television tonight. Escape into the past for a while. Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn The Moon moves into sensitive Pisces and your third house of communication, indicating that this is a good time to express yourself. Spending time with your siblings or neighbors may help you put everything into proper perspective. With the growing planetary tension in the air, you should make an effort to be as diplomatic as possible. Lucky Number 761 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius The Moon enters intuitive Pisces and your second house of personal finances, helping you to get back in touch with your material needs. It seems that the more you give to the Universe, the more you receive, so do not doubt your personal security. Some way, somehow, everything will work out for you. Have faith. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius