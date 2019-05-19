Horoscopes for Sunday, May 19, 2019

Aries People are a law unto themselves today, being contrary and unpredictable, and all you can do is let them get on with it. You might also see a surprising side to someone you thought you knew well, which just goes to show that we are all multi-faceted. You're also revealing new character traits to everyone today, even if you aren't aware of it. Lucky Number 477 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Loved ones are hard to handle today because they refuse to do what you ask. It's a very trying experience but there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. You might also see a new side to a certain person now, perhaps when they talk abut something that's very important to them which you knew nothing about until now. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Try as you might, you won't be able to convince a certain person to see things from your point of view today. They're far too busy letting you know that they're an individual in their own right and they won't be tied down by you. The more you push them, the more they'll rebel, so try not to incite further displays of outrageousness. Lucky Number 972 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Love could catch you by surprise today. You might be strongly attracted to someone who isn't your usual type at all but who makes your knees go weak all the same, or you could get caught up in an illicit relationship that's exciting because it must be kept a secret. If you're already involved with someone they'll need plenty of freedom today and won't appreciate feeling emotionally tied down. You need to let them off the leash for a short while! Lucky Number 283 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Don't be afraid to voice your opinions today, even if you suspect that they aren't what everyone is expecting to hear. It's important to speak your mind, and there's no need to worry about treading on anyone's toes or sounding outrageous because that isn't very likely at all. If you're talking to someone, your conversation may take an unconventional turn that you weren't expecting. Lucky Number 638 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Matters of the heart take an unexpected turn today. You might be strongly attracted to someone you've never looked at twice until now, or you could fall for someone who's much older or younger than you. If you're already involved in a relationship, either you or your partner will want to make it more exciting and spontaneous. Is this a suggestion that will go down well? Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Is a relationship getting dull and predictable? If so, it's time to inject some spontaneity into it, preferably by doing things on the spur of the moment and taking a few risks. For instance, if you often spend Saturday nights at home, maybe you should go out for a meal for a change. There could also be a surprise in store when you realize you're attracted to someone who's totally different from your usual type. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Forget about following convention and saying what's expected of you today. Instead, have the guts to speak from the heart and say what you think, even if that means sounding unconventional or weird. So what? Let people think what they like about you. Besides, you could be pleasantly surprised when you discover that you've got some kindred spirits who agree with every word you say. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Watch out for a repeat performance where someone wanted to prove a point and show what a free spirit they can be. Today, they could get involved with someone who's in complete contrast to their own personality or who everyone decides is wildly unsuitable as a prospective partner. The more anyone protests about this, the more determined this person will be to follow their heart. So keep quiet! Lucky Number 517 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn You've got some great ideas today. The question is whether you dare to put them into action. If you're hesitant about this it's because you suspect that your plans and opinions are too off-beat or unconventional, but are you sure that's true? Discussing them with people you trust could reveal a very different picture and make you realize that you've got your finger on the pulse. Have the courage of your convictions! Lucky Number 521 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Watch out if you're going shopping, because you'll be tempted to splash out on impulse buys. This doesn't matter so much if you're feeling flush, but it could cause problems if you're supposed to be counting every penny. Whatever the state of your finances, you may buy items you don't need and possibly even won't like when you look at them again tomorrow. Lucky Number 294 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn