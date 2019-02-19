Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Aries
Today's Full Moon may find you feeling a bit out of balance, but try to stay centered despite the nervous energy. With unpredictable Uranus activated, just about anything can happen. If you are in an unsatisfactory job situation, you may find yourself in a new position soon! Change is in the air, so make it to your best advantage.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Today's Full Moon is decidedly romantic; anything can happen, as unpredictable Uranus is activated. With Venus in randy Capricorn you're in demand, so take advantage of your cosmic edge. Let's hear it for happy surprises!
Lucky Number355
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Today's Full Moon brings personal issues to the surface... it may be hard to keep private matters from becoming public knowledge. With unpredictable Uranus involved, anything can and will happen. Try to head trouble off at the pass by staying calm and refusing to let others get to you... you don't have to suffer fools gladly, but you can do it with grace!
Lucky Number144
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Today's Full Moon brings increased interaction with siblings and neighbors. Communication is the key, but may be hard as fantasy-driven Neptune is active. Listen to your heart rather than your ever-changing mind now. Decisions you make will have a strong impact on your emotions, so evaluate the pros and cons of each option.
Lucky Number636
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Leo
The Full Moon is challenged today, causing some confusion with your finances and values. Unexpected bills may frustrate you; guard against being overcharged for purchases while shopping. Unexpected benefits may also appear suddenly; renegade Uranus has a way of bringing good fortune just as often as bad. Unexpected and sudden are today's keywords. You'll need to be flexible and on your toes now.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Today's Full Moon in your sign may bring some important relationship issues to the surface. Emotions run high, so be diplomatic and avoid a fight. Fantasy-driven Neptune is activated by magical Mercury in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so pay attention to significant others. Head trouble off at the pass by listening carefully to what partners have to say.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Today's Full Moon lights up your sixth house of health and service, bringing long standing issues to a head. In fact, with unpredictable Uranus activated, some of you just might tell your boss to take this job and shove it! Or you might get promoted! No matter how inspired you are, try to keep from swinging to extremes. Pay attention to signals your body is sending you.
Lucky Number080
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Today's Full Moon may be exciting and romantic as unpredictable Uranus is activated; those of you with children may need to watch them carefully. Creativity demands an outlet, thanks to Mercury and Neptune, but you may still be frustrated as Mars and Uranus present you with exciting challenges Listen carefully and move slowly for the best results.
Lucky Number399
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Today's Full Moon brings family and career issues to a head. You may need to deal with an unexpected event, but in reality it has been brewing for some time. You can emerge the hero if you stay calm and try to keep your family's best interests at heart at all times. If tension and pressure are getting to you, go for a brisk walk.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
News from afar or a sudden realization on your part may change your plans as the Full Moon culminates today. Try to be as flexible as possible, especially when going about your normal routine. Traffic delays and detours may be frustrating and confusing. A sibling or neighbor may need to speak to you, so try to be available. Phone calls and email may take up a great deal of your time now.
Lucky Number689
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Today's Full Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money, and power, but you can expect the unexpected as unpredictable Uranus is activated. All the work you have been doing lately is likely to come to fruition now, so what happens is actually the result of at least several weeks' energy. To make the most of this lunation, be flexible and ready to roll with the changes.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Inspiration will demand expression at the Full Moon, thanks to outspoken Uranus, fortunate Jupiter and imaginative Neptune. Your creative fires are active and romantic fantasies are bubbling, but guard against a tendency to speak without thinking. Resist the desire to drop a verbal bomb on someone who seems to be in need of your particular brand of wake-up call.
Comments