Horoscopes for Monday, January 28, 2019

Aries
Arrangements and agreements that are made with children, loved ones or involving a pastime that you enjoy may be difficult to finalize today. Even though there are many indications for happiness and growth in these areas, it may pay to leave the decision-making for another time. You may need to choose whether or not to pursue a matter that brings you pleasure, as opposed to what others want you to do. Watch for An opportunity should arise that allows you to get closer to someone who makes you feel sp
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
An earlier project which initially didn't seem profitable could be turned around today, much to your surprise. Alternatively, this is a great day for you and your life partner to work on plans for a money making project. Your overall health should be better than yesterday.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
You must assert your intentions more clearly and maintain the standards that you've set for yourself. There may be profound changes brewing in the home, but try to maintain a cool head. You may make the acquaintance of someone who will upset your current views and opinions. If you feel tired, take large breaths of fresh air while doing mild exercises; vigorous activity will only increase your fatigue.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The less you expect to have everything go your way, the better off you'll be. Those who like being watched will just have to be satisfied with a distant audience right now. Divisions between people are wider than they usually are. There'll be better times for Cancerians to seek praise for their work. For now, keep your head down and concentrate on the thankless tasks that need to be done.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
You know what you want and you know how to get it lust after money or romance may be in for a windfall. Friends that expect you to entertain them certainly won't be disappointed, either. As long as you keep that famous temper in check your friends and family will do almost anything for you, and you can expect to be the most popular person at the party.
Lucky Number160
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You can see it in the distance, but you can't quite touch it yet. Try to be as patient as possible about the great event that approaches from beyond the horizon. The ebb tide is about to turn in your direction, Virgo. Wisdom keeps anticipation at an acceptable level, allowing you to lead a normal, productive life. If you stick with your current plan, everything should turn out as expected in the end.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You attract attention and respect from everyone in the room right now, and business and social interactions happen on a higher plane than usual. If you could always be in this place in time, imagine the great work that you'd do. Be sure to take notes on how smoothly the current process is running. It will be nice to have something concrete to look at in case you ever want to recreate the magic of the day's events.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
What's being said about you behind your back today? The Full Moon turns your fire flashes into major projectiles. Your patience may be short at the moment, but memory is long. Although no one makes citizen's arrests any more, you might just be foolish enough to try and when your reputation is on the line, you aren't about to walk away from a fight. Protecting yourself is more important than getting in the first jab.
Lucky Number430
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You could face hurdles in your job or education today and it doesn't look as though things will be going your way. Differences of opinion with people at home are also likely, but keep your temper in check to avoid lingering unpleasantness. Make considered decisions, whether at home or at work.
Lucky Number234
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Negative thoughts may restrain you from any activities you intend to take up. It is very important to think in a positive manner, since a lot of activities involving other people depend on your attitude. You may also be gripped with sudden and eerie fears of objects and situations. You may also be very suspicious of the people around you.
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You will be the target for rumors if you're not discreet about your personal life, but at least you'll feel better knowing the work is done. You need a change of pace; it's time to take a break. Pleasure trips will result in a better understanding of your relationship and your commitment to one another. Communicate with your mate.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Today will be just the day to reflect on what you have achieved in the last ten years of your life. If you are confronted with financial difficulties, solve them by counting on your savings, not your gambling skills. If you're in a dispute with your dearly beloved, forgo your self- pride and take the first step toward a reconciliation, or there will be trouble tonight. You'll nevertheless enjoy very affectionate relationships with your children, if you have any.
