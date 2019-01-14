Horoscopes for Monday, January 14, 2019

Aries
Rather than feeling frustrated with your career and financial avenues, head out with friends and do something physical to release some of your excitable energy. Heavy thought will only deepen any feelings of inadequacy. Singles might find a new romantic energy in the workplace, or a past lover attracts attention. Couples should discuss anything but finances!
Lucky Number243
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
There is a great deal of potential for you to express your desires and take the initiative today, but use this energy wisely. If you are contemplating starting your own business, take the time to explore the financial planning of this venture. Encourage input from your advisor or business partner. There is an emotional undercurrent here that could find you acting impulsively and being intolerant of any negative energy around you, so keep discussions light and professional.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
This is a wonderful day for single Geminis to organize a romantic evening with a new interest and for attached Geminis to lay out the romantic candlelight for a sensual evening. Entertaining of any type in an intimate environment will ease the Twins through this day. Prepare for an emphasis on internally hidden concerns. This may cause impulsive actions or irritability, so explore the realms of close connection rather than discussing serious situations.
Lucky Number758
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The focus on love and business connections is positive and strong today. You do best within intimate environments, as heavy socializing will bring conflicting opinions and possible arguments. You are well on your way to a new beginning, but may find your expectations of others are too high. You also have to work towards your own gain; it won't just happen for you, Cancer.
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
The comforts of home beckon you Leo, so plan a romantic dinner with your partner, or enjoy quiet time with trusted friends. It's easy to express future plans involving your long-term relationships, business connections, so take the initiative in these areas and take a serious step forward. Be wary of a female whose intention is to cause conflict within the home or work environment.
Lucky Number498
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
It's more satisfying to spend time with your lover, or embracing the positive influence and high probability of romance entering your life at this time. Relations and communications with those in your closest sphere will be strained as you endeavor to alter your daily routine. Connections with those in distant places may feel the pinch of conflict as hidden details are revealed.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You know what you want, you are aiming for it and your attitude to love is serious. Today provides the background magnetism for you to set the wheels in sensual motion. Single Librans could be swept off their feet with seductive allure, whilst attached Librans will find their sexual prowess is right on. Be wary though, for as with all intense passions, control, manipulation and revenge can run rampant. Use your charms wisely.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You can really make things happen today Scorpio if you choose. With Jupiter in your sign and the emotive Moon passing by, grab passion by the horns and state your case with enthusiasm. There is the risk of impulsive reaction and possible arguments caused by frustration, especially with females who may attempt to block your path but ignore it. There are opportunities with this energy so don't allow your attention to be swayed by rectifying another's negativity.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
From the humble diary addition to the complex business proposal, you are the master of communications, especially in ways to improve your financial standing. There is possible conflict with a female as you are irritable within the present daily routine and have your mind firmly focused on alterations for the future. Your determination can easily be viewed as opinionated and self-righteous, so be a touch forgiving of others.
Lucky Number409
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
A passionate attraction may form within your social group, but expect this to be a brief union as the more you learn, the less you seem to have in common. Friends and socializing is pleasant today and you will feel the need to change your appearance, or venture out into new environments to experience something different.
Lucky Number301
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You prefer to mingle with people who are less emotional, as you resent any form of interference, even if given in kindness. Your relations with women in the home environment may be quite strained and stressful, but today is not the energy to seek any form of resolution to serious concerns. Accept the tension and leave the solution making process for a less frustrating time.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Your mind is on higher aspirations and you seek the company of those with a similar mindset. This will cause disruption within your normal environment and possible conflict with family members. A friend from the past may make a surprise re-entry into your life at this time. The whimsical Piscean may also find romance with a foreign lover an appealing consideration whilst others will dream of traveling to vast lands.
