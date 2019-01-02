Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Aries
Your mind is happily spinning with new information and your heart is warmed by successful achievements in the company of likeminded people. A word of warning though: don't let the spinning mind and warmed heart turn into the dreaded motor-mouth syndrome. Your enthusiasm is admirable, but let others get some words into your ear, especially the better-informed.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
It's time to focus on finances, Taurus. You're likely to find that they fall short of the optimum! Get creative with future arrangements. By all means be sensible and consult finance professionals or study appropriate journals before making final decisions, but let your rule of thumb be: Is my money working for me, as hard as I'm working for it? Bulls on the prowl may be torn between dual attractions (perhaps one from the past), each of which has good things going for it.
Lucky Number222
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
After phase where communications have been less than ideal, things will start to ease up. Bad communication sits about as well with you as the plague! But your aerials are well and truly quivering. Even if your love is tetchy, you'll regain your quicksilver ability with words. But have mercy on the rest of the world; just because you're back in the verbal swing doesn't mean others want to be talked at, rather than with.
Lucky Number218
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The restless Moon stimulates your sixth house of health and service, placing increased pressure on you to be responsible and dependable. People at a distance may not be reliable, so if you're waiting for someone else to come through for you, you need to investigate further. Take care of yourself by avoiding caffeine, alcohol and anything that disturbs your delicate nervous system.
Lucky Number966
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Have you set a master plan for yourself for this year? You'll be surprised how quickly time goes by... Uh, oh. Then before you know it you've waffled most of the year away. Now is the time to set the goals to aim for in the latter half of the year. Lack of planning over this period could stump your best efforts later.
Lucky Number328
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
It's a good time now to think carefully about ways to advance your income. Make the most of your charms and talents, as new opportunities are in the wind. Perhaps adding an extra credential to your resume could make all the difference. Or do you need to bite the bullet and retrain totally, perhaps taking up something you missed in the past? It sounds daunting, but you are currently experiencing a strong metamorphosis of both mind and spirit. Embrace the adventure.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You may hear a juicy tidbit today that will help you make decisions in the future. This secret information might come from a friend or you may simply have a hunch. You may doubt your instincts, but chances are you are right on target. Try to pace yourself as this could be a very busy day, with much coming and going.
Lucky Number423
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
The responsive Moon's presence in your second house of personal finances should inspire you to be productive. The equation is simple: There are things that you want, and those things cost money. The more you work, the more money you make, and the more money you make, the more you can spend. It will be easy to derive pleasure from your belongings today.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
All your efforts begin to pay off now, Archers, so you can relax and enjoy the good vibrations. Your charm and magnetism are strong now, allowing you to shine in social situations. The Moon in your sign promises a delightful day where you'll be the focal point of everyone's attention.
Lucky Number312
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The sensitive Moon and intense Pluto create powerful emotions that bubble up from your subconscious. This is one of those days when a Hallmark commercial can make you cry and you just can't figure out where all the tears are coming from. Allow Pluto in your sign to purge festering feelings from your personality, making room for healing to begin.
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The old grey matter is in peak condition today and it's the perfect time to be on a T.V. quiz show or maybe in a chess championship! For Aquarians who aren't such intellectual high flyers, a pub quiz or scrabble will be very enjoyable. Creative Water Bearers will have fun flexing their artistic muscle with fantastic results.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon in sunny Sagittarius shows that you may feel increased heat in your tenth house of career and reputation. With sensual Venus under pressure, you are likely to experience strong feelings. If you encounter an authority figure, be prepared to endure a less-than-pleasant experience. Many of you will be involved in a power struggle with a parent now.
