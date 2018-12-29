Horoscopes for Saturday, December 29, 2018

Aries
You and your partner should be on the same wavelength for the next two days, as the Moon stimulates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Business partners can be in tune, so schedule meetings and brain storming sessions for this afternoon. Express your willingness to meet your partner half way.
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Your taste for the good life could get out of hand as the tender Moon moves through indulgent Libra. You can enjoy the sweetness of life, but don't go overboard. Balance your diet and be sure to get plenty of exercise. Some of the most beautiful people in the world are born under the sign of the Bull, and you will be exuding that healthy, robust glow all day.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The next two days could be very romantic indeed as the cosy Moon shines in your fifth house of love and pleasure; allow yourself to love and be loved today. Love inspires you to be the best you can be; it need not force you to change because it motivates you to rise to your greatest heights. Children can also bring great joy during this time frame, so be sure to connect with the young ones in your life.
Lucky Number709
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Snug as a bug in a rug is how you might feel today as the hearth-loving Moon journeys through your fourth house of home and family. The influence of Venus adds a touch of romance to your surroundings, so enjoy the atmosphere in your own private space. Fresh flowers and candles add a lot to the ambience, so be sure to have plenty on hand. Soothe your soul and enjoy your home.
Lucky Number499
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Spend time with siblings and neighbors if you can today and find out what their hopes and dreams are for the coming year. Express your own desires to your friends and family, using them as a sounding board for your ideas. You'll have plenty of energy today, so spend it taking care of holiday preparations.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You'll want to be surrounded with beauty as the sensitive Moon transits your second house of personal finances. Buying something special for yourself is good medicine, so crack open your piggy bank and allow yourself a treat. Giving to others is also rewarding today. Don't forget to donate used or new toys to charitable organizations this holiday season.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Your popularity is assured as the Moon moves through your sign; you'll be able to express yourself in a way that is especially pleasing. Relationships of all kinds are favoured as you are in demand; ask for what you want today and you are likely to receive. The temptation to overindulge will be strong, so know when to say when.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Your lunar low cycle is under way, so stay in low gear today. There's no need to push yourself unduly - just follow your own internal clock. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries and prepare for a new cycle of strength. Take time to do the things that bring you back to your most peaceful self. Let go of old sorrows and prepare to begin a new cycle.
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The lines between friendship and romance may be blurry today as the tender Moon transits your eleventh house of friends and associates. Loving Venus adds a bit of fairy dust to the mix... you could be seeing someone in a new light during this time. It is said that love is a friendship that has caught fire; if this is the case for you, may you enjoy every minute of it.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Stress may be building in your life at this time, so allow yourself plenty of time for relaxation. Don't be surprised if you have to work late into the night on a work-related project. The next two days will focus on your career and reputation, so it's a good idea to check and recheck those things that come under your personal responsibility.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Anything exotic should bring pleasure today as the Moon moves through your ninth house of adventure. Gifts that represent different cultures and countries will appeal to you; you might also consider borrowing a foreign tradition for the upcoming holidays. Internet connections are enjoyable, so catch up on your international email when you have a free moment.
Lucky Number251
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The sensitive Moon travels through your eighth house of power, sex and money today, giving you a wild edge. This is softened by the influence of Venus, which will help add tenderness to your intimate relationships. Spending one-on-one time with whom you hold most dear will benefit you greatly; this includes grandparents as well. Real relationships based on unblinking honesty are favoured.
