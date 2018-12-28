Horoscopes for Friday, December 28, 2018

Aries
Taking care of business should be your number one priority this morning, whether you need to bathe your pets, water the plants or tend to finances. Later, when the changing Moon enters lovely Libra and your seventh house of partnerships, grab your mate or best friend's hand and get some serious entertainment this evening!
Lucky Number501
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Today should be pleasant as the gentle Moon passes through your fifth house of romance and creativity; you'll be in good spirits when the Moon enters Libra and your sixth house of health and service late today. With a spring in your step and a sense of fun, you can whistle while you work and then enjoy a restful evening at home.
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
You'll enjoy the pleasures of your own home today as the sentimental Moon completes her journey through your fourth house of home and family. Later today, as the Moon enters sociable Libra and your fifth house of romance and creativity, you will be ready for some fun. Why not meet some friends for dinner and a movie tonight? Enjoy fresh air and good company this evening.
Lucky Number683
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Express yourself while the Moon remains in your third house of communication; after today you may not feel like interacting with others as much. Now is the time to write letters and make phone calls, especially in preparation for the coming holidays. By this evening, you will be ready to relax in your favorite nook; it's time to settle down and recharge your emotional batteries.
Lucky Number222
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Leo
The swift Moon enters Libra and your third house of communication, giving you the urge to chat. It'll be hard to get any work done with so many phone calls, texts and email coming your way. Instead of getting stressed out, enjoy the festive atmosphere surrounding the end of the year. Forget all the world's troubles and just enjoy your friends, family, and co-workers.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The comforting Moon continues to pass through your sign, giving you added energy. Lend your support to others as you navigate the day; your caring, nurturing side will be appreciated. Later this evening, count your blessings as the Moon enters Libra and your second house of personal finances. Don't be afraid to share what you have with others... it really is in giving that we receive.
Lucky Number969
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Your mood may be quiet for most of the day, as the sensitive Moon passes through your twelfth house of solitude. Don't push yourself - instead, follow your instincts as you navigate your day. Later this evening, be ready for a burst of energy as the Moon enters charming Libra and your first house of personality; be yourself and you are likely to be the belle of the ball.
Lucky Number460
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Friends may take up much of your time today, but you won't mind. The atmosphere should be pleasant for most of the day as the Moon completes her journey through your eleventh house of friends and associates. By this evening, you could be ready to curl up on the sofa with a good book. Turn in early to help your body deal with the stress of the coming holidays.
Lucky Number994
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
You may find yourself in the public eye more than you would like today as the Moon's presence in your tenth house of career and standing puts your public life under the spotlight. Try to keep your thoughts to yourself, as people will be paying more attention to your responses than usual. Some of you may have to contend with an irritable boss, while others may find that superiors are more receptive under this lunar influence.
Lucky Number227
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, demanding that you tie up loose ends before the year is out. You'll have more than enough energy and drive to get the job done; in fact, some of you might welcome the last minute pressure to achieve. Venus and Pluto will help you to devise imaginative ways to finish the year with style. Move forward!
Lucky Number629
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
It's okay to mix business and pleasure as the Moon passes from your eighth house of sex, power and money into your ninth house of travel and adventure. Many of you will feel upbeat and excited as the day goes on, even if you haven't got more than a fast food dinner to look forward to this evening. Life is good and you can be satisfied today.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
You may feel torn by career and personal matters but try not to get into any futile arguments with your partner. There's bound to be plenty of stress at this time of year, but you still need to be supportive of him/her. If someone's giving you a hard time about inconsequential matters, just smile, nod your head and ignore them!
Comments