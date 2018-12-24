Horoscopes for Monday, December 24, 2018

Aries
Although it's tempting to do everything yourself, it's best not to. This is a time to delegate some of your responsibilities. Keep in mind that just because there's an opportunity on the table, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to take it. Learn how to refuse good offers without spoiling your future options.
Taurus
Don't rush into something that you aren't sure of. It's much better to take your time and do it right than to hurry things along and do them incorrectly. Bulls will enjoy a lazy period to begin with today, but will become motivated as the day wears on. Trust the innocent Moon to sort things out in a way that's fair to everyone involved.
Gemini
The negativity that has been following most of you for the last couple of days is gone. You aren't sure what you did to improve the situation, but the crisis seems to be over. Don't worry: your old strategy will still have some relevance when you come back to it. You've been humbled, but you can dare to dream again. This time, include others who can relate to your experience. There's no reason not to accept the help that is being offered to you.
Cancer
Crustaceans may be feeling a bit moody and out of sorts as the Moon spends the morning in your sign. You're extremely eager to contribute as always, but it's better to wait until you're asked first. Stick with things as long as you can, but walk away if you become unhappy. The most important thing isn't that you didn't succeed, but that you tried.
Leo
When the stakes are this high, Lions will not blindly trust anyone. If you ask someone for proof, he or she knows that you mean business. Your knowledgeable approach and easy command attract those who like an orderly world, and others recognize your natural leadership abilities. Concentrate on whatever task is most important right now. As the day turns into night and the Moon moves into your sign, your personal problems are sure to vanish.
Virgo
You've done your very best, but there are things that are just outside your control. It's not easy, but try to set aside your worries for a day or two. It's important to show your brighter side to someone who needs cheering up. Creative budgeting will allow you to have a good time this evening.
Libra
Try to be a little more sensitive to the needs of others. You're not the only one who's been going through a bit of a crisis lately. Maybe you'll come across stories that would make your own problems seem like a picnic. Some Librans may encounter stumbling blocks throughout the day, but keep in mind that you are only one tenant in the house of confusion! Better things await you tomorrow.
Scorpio
The Moon spends time in Cancer this morning, bringing you a unique blend of intuition and willpower. This is a good time to use your charm and finesse rather than more obvious tactics. After all, when you know exactly where to apply force, not much of it is required. This is your chance to motivate others by inspiring, rather than pushing them. If you've done your job correctly, you'll have all the respect you desire by the end of the day.
Sagittarius
Positive energy surrounds you. Look for some unconscious or hidden movement to turn on the lights when you least expect it. You've unknowingly fallen in step with a universal power and you probably feel better than you have in a long time. Remember the steps you took to feel better, so you can repeat it at will. Spend quiet moments being thankful for your good fortune.
Capricorn
Have you been living beyond your means lately? Even the deepest pocket yields a fistful of lint if you dig too far down! Although it's difficult to cut down on spending at this time of the year, it might be time to consider taking some frugal economic measures as soon as possible. Have a garage sale or donate your cast-offs to charity in favor of a tax deduction, but don't get rid of anything that has sentimental value. It's still possible for everyone to benefit from the deal.
Aquarius
You may think you're alone, but you're not. As the Moon dives into fiery Leo, you can expect your personal space to be invaded by noisy people and other species. Tranquillity is hard to find, and it's enough to drive you mad... An unpredictable situation, annoying as it is, teaches you something. Stay cool and consider your options.
Pisces
Why is it so important to follow the recipe, or to color within the lines? Let yourself wander off the beaten path for a change. Magical Mercury adores a detour, as does jolly Jupiter in fiery Sagittarius. Accept invitations and make connections wherever and whenever you can. Social situations bring a myriad of possibilities, but make sure you know where the boundaries lie. Forbidden fruit is always the sweetest, but if you chart forbidden territory, you're strictly on your own!
