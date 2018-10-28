Horoscopes for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Aries
Office gossip may be hard to avoid today; it seems like one of those days when everyone wants to gather around the water cooler. You may not be able to engage in chitchat because of your current workload, but keep one ear open for any important information you may overhear. Overall, this is a pleasant day... it just might be hard to get anything accomplished!
Lucky Number265
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Enjoy being industrious today as the Moon continues through your second house of values. You'll be in full flow, finding that work comes more easily as you are better able to concentrate. You can make a good impression in the office, so take advantage of this time frame. Later in the day, you may feel more like socializing... consider making plans for tomorrow night.
Lucky Number596
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Everything continues to go your way as the Moon sails through Gemini. If you find you have excess energy, get out for a brisk walk or a bike ride this afternoon. Your creative abilities should be strong now, so try to channel them into your work. Spending time with friends and family can be rewarding, so make time for your personal relationships.
Lucky Number488
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
It may be quite hard to get out of bed this morning, but you need to meet your responsibilities head on. Some Crustaceans may be under the weather, which often happens when the Moon crosses the twelfth house. Stay home if you need to; otherwise, keep a slow and steady pace throughout the day. You can make it if you persevere!
Lucky Number615
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
You may feel like flirting outrageously today as the Sun and Pluto create sparks, but you could go overboard this evening. Intense, passionate types are likely to get your attention and light flirting could be taken more seriously than you intend. Children may also be extra sensitive to your attempts at playfulness and humor... don't be surprised if your well intentioned comments trigger an emotional outburst.
Lucky Number122
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Nervous tension may threaten to give you a migraine or indigestion today as you feel as though you are being pulled in several different directions, making it difficult for you to remain balanced. Listen to your heart rather than the opinions of others. If you feel you are unable to be objective about a certain situation, give yourself time to step back and think about it more carefully.
Lucky Number863
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Expect tension to be high as the Moon, Mercury and Venus are under pressure. Don't be surprised if your blood pressure rises in traffic; try to stay calm and avoid unnecessary travel. By evening, you should be ready to unwind and enjoy some unusual entertainment. Consider a movie with subtitles!
Lucky Number831
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The Moon continues through your eighth house of intimacy, helping you to come to a deeper understanding of your loved ones. Some of you may even have some psychic insight, so pay attention to your intuition. Tonight is best spent on pleasurable pursuits, however you define them. Indulge in your favorite sensual pleasures, including a good night's rest!
Lucky Number716
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Make time for your partner, spouse or best friend today while the Moon continues to travel through Gemini. Your 'better half' is often a person who demonstrates Gemini characteristics. You can learn much from these people... in fact, you can become more 'whole'. For more about the Gemini personality, visit our Gemini pages.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
You can make steady progress today, as Saturn is receiving a lovely aspect from the Sun. Other people are not so lucky, so you'll need to stay centered and balanced if you want to be effective and productive. Be sure to pace yourself wisely. Take a brisk walk this evening and then turn in early for the extra sleep you need.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
It should be easy to feel lighthearted and friendly as the Moon continues through Gemini, so take advantage of the positive vibes. This can be one of the loveliest days of the month, so go ahead and have some fun. However, with Pluto lurking behind the scenes, be on guard against hidden dangers, and pay close attention to the needs of your children.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Moon, Mercury and Jupiter are at odds, potentially causing friction with authority figures. You may have brilliant, creative ideas, but a stubborn superior may only be interested in ruling with an iron fist. Use your famous flexibility to position yourself successfully... with your gentle touch, the boss won't feel a thing.
