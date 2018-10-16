Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 16, 2018

October 16, 2018 08:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

This could be a highly volatile day, so take a few deep breaths and plunge right in. You will probably find that people around you are ill tempered, but you could be too! Avoid needless arguments today as nothing positive will come of them. You may be tempted to overeat and drink today, so steady your hand on the tiller.

Lucky Number

092

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The adventurous Moon on her trek through your ninth house urges you to make plans for tomorrow. The ninth house also rules writing and publishing... have you considered writing your memoirs? You don't have to be famous to pen the highlights (and low lights) of your life; consider doing this for your children, as diaries and journals are often the most treasured possession of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucky Number

320

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your dreams may reflect your fears about money, power and sexuality as the Moon stimulates your eighth house. Take this opportunity to analyze the clues your subconscious mind is sending you. On the surface, most dreams make precious little sense. Break down the symbols and you will soon find the answers to many problems in your life.

Lucky Number

325

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Lucky Crabs should be blessed with one more day of togetherness, so enjoy this day with the ones you love. After all, it's nose to the grindstone tomorrow, so you may as well extract all the pleasure you can out of your activities today! Find out what your best friend/lover wants to do, and then arrange to do just that. A drive in the countryside might be just the thing.

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Part of improving your health is making time for rest and relaxation. If at all possible, set aside some time today to do absolutely nothing. Yes, you read that right; everyone knows from time to time, the King (and Queen) of the Jungle must stop all activity and simply lounge. Spend time in a hammock or swing and just be.

Lucky Number

111

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Emotional energy is plentiful when the Moon and Jupiter combine today. However, the Sun and Moon clash, so be careful not to take your frustrations out on the ones you live with; chances are they have nothing to do with the real reasons you are on edge. The best cure for this type of day is a good, hard workout. Whether you choose jogging or hatha yoga, finding a release for the energy is imperative.

Lucky Number

415

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

The family that stays together is a rare family indeed, so put more effort into understanding yours. This is a perfect day for some togetherness, so why not have an impromptu picnic in the backyard? If the weather's fine, you'll find that the great outdoors inspires greater closeness and understanding in all your relationships.

Lucky Number

120

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The strongest foundation for a relationship is good communication skills. The Moon and Jupiter blend well today, urging you to discuss important matters with those who are closest to you. You'll have good ideas for making improvements as well. Consider going away on the weekend if possible. If not, a day at the park or beach will be just the setting for an intimate discussion.

Lucky Number

961

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Some of you may be tempted to go overboard on some favourite luxury or pleasure after weeks of denying yourself. Take a peek at your bank balance before you start spending; chances are you have plenty, but you may want to pay a few bills first. Some Archers may find that they are seeking some guilty pleasure... as long as no one is hurt in the process, go ahead and indulge!

Lucky Number

998

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today the Moon and Sun clash, potentially making you feel edgy for no apparent reason. If you find yourself flying off the handle at the slightest provocation, get out and take a brisk walk. Sometimes the hectic pace of our lives gives us the existential blues... if this is the case for you, it may be time to schedule a vacation. Consider spending the day somewhere uplifting.

Lucky Number

387

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today puts the emphasis on healing old emotional wounds. If you can take the day off, why not take a day trip to the beach or to the country? Fresh air is just as important as a healthy diet and exercise, so be sure you are getting plenty. Change your scenery and change your perspective.

Lucky Number

497

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Passions run high for everyone today as the Moon and Mars join forces. This will be felt mainly in your eleventh house of friends and associates. If you want to give a friend a piece of your mind, be sure you count to ten, or maybe twenty first! This energy can be harnessed for practical, positive uses. Find something you are passionate about, then do something about it!

Lucky Number

552

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

