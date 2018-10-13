Horoscopes for Saturday, October 13, 2018

Aries
The Moon moves through Sagittarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure, helping put a positive spin on the day. Most of you will feel upbeat as you meet the challenges of the day, preferring to look on the sunny side of life. Later this evening, good news is in the wind regarding your closest relationships.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power today, urging you to go deeper in intimate relationships. It's time to listen to what others have to say, so pay attention to both what is said and what is not said. Singles may feel like going out on the prowl; this is fine, but be on the lookout for those who would take advantage of your kind nature.
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You can't run and you can't hide from your partner or room mate today as the Moon moves through Sagittarius and your seventh house, placing the emphasis on marriage and partnerships. Today's topic of contention may well be 'Whose Job Is It To Do What?' around the house.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You may have an epiphany while contemplating the lint in your bellybutton, so don't be afraid to clean out your toe-jam or take a peek inside your junk drawer. Cleaning anything will lift you to your higher ground, so take a deep breath and dive in. If you are stuck in an office, spend the day cleaning your desk. You'll look busy, so no one will know the difference.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
With the Moon bouncing through your fifth house, you should feel a burst of energy. Some may explode in a fit of temper, but most of you should simply be feeling a zest for life. Children are especially active, so try to be both patient and mindful of their safety. Those involved in romantic relationships should feel passion's fire tonight.
Lucky Number479
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon slips through your fourth house of home and family today, reminding you of who you are and where you came from. Many of you are dealing with aging parents, causing you to rethink your future plans. The Sun and Pluto have been at odds, but the changes are most likely positive, even though they may seem painful at first. Pluto is about ending the old so that the new can begin... don't be afraid.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You may hear some important information today as the Moon zooms through your third house of communications. You could simply have a strong hunch about something or someone: pay attention to your gut feelings. There could be more phone calls and email than usual to answer today... this is common when the Moon affects our communication sector.
Lucky Number328
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
The Moon in your second house of personal finances is urging you to overhaul your budget. Many Scorpions have been working overtime to improve their finances; this is fine, but don't allow money to rule your life. It is also important to enjoy the work you do. If you can do the work you love, you will prosper spiritually.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The Moon in your first house of personality brings you a powerful boost of energy. If you felt wishy-washy yesterday, you'll practically feel like you are on fire today. The subjects that are near and dear to your heart will be evident, and heaven help those foolish enough to get in your way! This is a great day for getting your point across.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion, may be sending giving you the heebie-jeebies. Some of your fears may be unfounded, but some may be very real and based on subconscious cues you have picked up on. Pay attention to your inner compass without losing your cool; you can balance caution and confidence today.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
The Moon moves through Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates -- and your cherished hopes. Saturn and Uranus are in a positive relationship for a while, so this is good news for the Water Bearer. Goals you have set your sights on may unexpectedly come within your reach in days to come, especially if you have been moving cautiously towards them, avoiding giving authoritarian types cause for alarm.
Lucky Number730
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The Moon visits your tenth house of career and public standing today, giving you extra energy on the job. Jupiter is moving forward in Scorpio, so good fortune will be yours for many months ahead, despite some apparent restructuring of the past. Don't fear these changes, as they will ultimately be for the best.
