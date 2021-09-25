Celebrity & National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas, Booker, Jayapal; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.
