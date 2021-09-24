Cabrera scheduled to start for Marlins at Rays

Miami Marlins (64-88, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (94-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Rays: David Robertson (0-0, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Miami will play on Friday.

The Rays are 49-29 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Marlins have gone 24-50 away from home. Miami's lineup has 151 home runs this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with 17 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 12-7. Richard Bleier recorded his first victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Chris Archer registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and is batting .236.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 41 extra base hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (neck), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring), Nelson Cruz: (illness).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).