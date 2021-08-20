Celebrity & National

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

August 20, 2021
