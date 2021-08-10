Celebrity & National

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Movies US charts:

1. F9: The Fast Saga

2. Pig

3. A Quiet Place Part II

4. Wrath of Man

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5. Godzilla vs. Kong

6. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

7. Minari

8. Nobody

9. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

10. Ride The Eagle

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Minari

2. Enemies of the State

3. Werewolves Within

4. Resurgence

5. The Grand Budapest Hotel

6. Trigger Point

7. Till Death

8. Finding Kendrick Johnson

9. John and the Hole

10. Zola

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrity & National

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

August 10, 2021 8:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service