Cow captured after escape from California slaughterhouse

This aerial video still image provided by KABC-7 shows a cow and police car in the Whittier Narrows recreation area in South El Monte, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The missing cow that was part of a herd of cattle that slipped out of a local slaughterhouse earlier in the week resurfaced on Thursday. (KABC-7 via AP) AP

A cow that eluded authorities after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse was found in a park early Thursday and captured, but not without a fight.

Two wranglers lassoed the cow but it knocked down and kicked one of them during the odd scene covered by TV news helicopters in the sprawling Whittier Narrows recreation area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

At one point, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies used their patrol cars to keep the big animal from bolting into rush hour traffic on a nearby major road.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and ran through a neighborhood in suburban Pico Rivera, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were later rounded up.