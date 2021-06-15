Transportation board awards funds for airport projects

The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved state funds totaling more than $4 million for projects that help improve safety and customer service at seven airports across the state.

The board awarded the money last month and announced the awards on Monday.

According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation, the awards range from $90,000 for the design and bid of an airfield drainage system assessment at Duplin County Airport in Kenansville, to $2.3 million for land acquisition in the runway protection zone at Moore County Airport in Carthage.

Also, the board announced:

— $168,000 in state funds for taxiway land acquisition at Tarboro-Edgecombe Airport.

— $189,000 in state funds for the design and bid of runway pavement rehabilitation at Henderson Field Airport in Wallace;

— $240,300 in state funds for the design and bid of runway and apron rehabilitation at Curtis L. Brown Field in Elizabethtown;

— $482,400 in state funds for AWOS and glideslope critical area clearing at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield;

— $775,800 in state funds for phase one of wildlife fence installation at Davidson County Airport in Lexington.

The funds awarded will be distributed by the NCDOT Division of Aviation.