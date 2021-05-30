Oxford sets new rules limiting volume of music downtown

The city of Oxford has adopted new rules limiting how loud music can be played at downtown venues.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently approved a sound ordinance amendment related to live and recorded music, The Oxford Eagle reported.

Before, organizers or business owners were required to obtain a city permit for amplified sound at parades or other events. Under the new rules, a permit is not required as long as the sound falls within approved limits.

Limits have been set for residential areas and the downtown spaces, for indoor and outdoor spaces and live and recorded music.

Several business owners complained that 70 decibels — the limit for venues with unenclosed or outdoor areas such as a patio or rooftop — is too low, while residents around the downtown square said the threshold was too high.

“It’s a work in progress,” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill told the newspaper. “If we don’t get it right, we’ll change it. There will still be issues we will have to work out.”