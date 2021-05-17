Celtics host the Wizards for play-in game

Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PLAY-IN GAME: Boston and Washington meet to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards square off in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Celtics are 20-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 25-14 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are 16-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 118.5 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Pritchard is scoring 7.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.5 points per game and shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is averaging 25.2 points and 13.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.6% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 127.3 points, 47 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (calf), Evan Fournier: day to day (knee), Tristan Thompson: day to day (pectoral), Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist), Jayson Tatum: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: day to day (foot), Kemba Walker: day to day (neck).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Raul Neto: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).