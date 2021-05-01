Atlanta plays Chicago, aims for 5th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (26-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Chicago looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 20-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.2.

The Bulls have gone 16-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the league with 26.9 assists per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 120-108 in the last matchup on April 9. Trae Young led Atlanta with 42 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 50 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks with 9.5 assists and scores 25.4 points per game. Solomon Hill is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

Bulls: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (illness).