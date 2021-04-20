Dallas plays Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win

Detroit Red Wings (16-24-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (18-14-12, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -244, Red Wings +202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Detroit trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Stars are 18-14-12 against division opponents. Dallas has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 24.2% of chances.

The Red Wings are 16-24-7 against Central Division opponents. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Adam Erne leads them with 11 total goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 41 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 23 assists. Roope Hintz has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 22 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 14 assists. Erne has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Mark Pysyk: day to day (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Jakub Vrana: day to day (illness), Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).