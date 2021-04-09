Sacramento travels to play Western Conference-leading Utah

Sacramento Kings (22-30, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (39-13, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings face the top team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are 17-8 in Western Conference games. Utah leads the Western Conference with 116.9 points and is shooting 46.7%.

The Kings are 10-14 in conference matchups. Sacramento has a 9-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.4 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Joe Ingles is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 24.6 points while adding 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Richaun Holmes is averaging 15.4 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 63.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 50.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 41.8% shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (calf), Jordan Clarkson: out (ankle).

Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).