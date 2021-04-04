Mavericks play the Jazz on 4-game win streak

Utah Jazz (38-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27-21, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Utah.

The Mavericks have gone 15-14 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 16-6 in conference matchups. Utah has a 20-4 record against teams under .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 120-101 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 32 points, and Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 8.8 assists and scores 28.6 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is shooting 60.7% and averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.2% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.3 points, 49.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (leg), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (rest), Josh Richardson: out (calf).

Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (calf), Mike Conley: out (rest).