Philadelphia plays Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (31-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Los Angeles trying to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Lakers have gone 14-9 in home games. Los Angeles is 14-6 against opponents under .500.

The 76ers are 12-9 on the road. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 107-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Embiid led Philadelphia with 28 points, and LeBron James led Los Angeles with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder ranks third on the Lakers scoring 15 points per game, and is averaging 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.2 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Dwight Howard is averaging 10.6 rebounds and 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 47.7% shooting.

76ers: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Marc Gasol: out (conditioning), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

76ers: Seth Curry: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee).