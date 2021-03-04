Arizona plays division rival Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (12-7-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-9-3, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes Arizona and Minnesota will play.

The Coyotes are 10-9-3 against West Division opponents. Arizona has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 16 power-play goals.

The Wild are 12-7-1 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 20 points, scoring seven goals and registering 13 assists. Phil Kessel has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 11 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (lower body).