‘Chicago 7,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ among Globe nominees

This image released by Netflix shows Sacha Baron Cohen, center left, and Jeremy Strong in a scene from "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The reading of nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards has begun.

The nominees for best motion picture drama are: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman.”

The nominees for best musical or comedy film are: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton,”; “Music”; “Palm Springs”; “The Prom.”

The nominees for best television series, drama, are: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched.”

The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are: “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Great”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Emily in Paris.”

The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian.”

The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”; ”Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are announcing nominees Wednesday morning.

Nominees in top categories were announced on the “Today” show, while the full announcement event was carried live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes’ website.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether anyone will attend the Golden Globes in person remains uncertain and improbable. But nominations to the 78th Globes will be announced Wednesday, nevertheless.

Hollywood's strange and largely virtual awards season lacks the usual kind of buzz and red-carpet glamour that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually feasts on. More than perhaps any other award show, the Globes depend on a cavalcade of stars — something that won't materialize when the awards are handed out Feb. 28 in a ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.

Nominations will be announced virtually at 8:35 a.m. ET Wednesday by presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. They will reveal 12 categories on NBC's “Today” show, with full nominees announced live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes' website.

Without any in-person screenings or photo ops with stars, little is known about how the roughly 90 member press association — a notoriously unpredictable group, in normal times — is swaying this year. But one thing may be a lock: Netflix will land a whole lot of nominations.

Several of the streaming service's films — including Spike Lee's “Da 5 Bloods,” David Fincher' “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin's “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — are considered frontrunners, as are Netflix TV series “The Crown” and “Ozark.” At last year's Globes, Netflix also led all studios with 34 nominations.

Also widely expected to be nominated Wednesday are Chloe Zhao's “Nomadland,” with Frances McDormand; Regina King's directorial debut “One Night in Miami”; and George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” with Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman all but assured of nods.

The Globes' splitting of nominees between drama and comedy/musical could also mean one wildcard of the season — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — may emerge. The film could be nominated for best feature, comedy or musical, along with acting nods for Sacha Baron Cohen (also a contender for his supporting performance in “The Trial of the Chicago 7") and Maria Bakalova. Also of note in the category: the “Hamilton” film, ineligible for the Academy Awards, is a likely nominee at the Globes.

In the television categories, expect “The Mandalorian,” “The Queen's Gambit,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Ted Lasso” and the final season of “Schitt's Creek” to be in the mix.

In August, Hollywood Foreign Press Association's president, Lorenzo Soria, died at age 68. He was replaced by Ali Sar.

This year's Globes were postponed nearly two months because of the pandemic and to adjust to the delayed Oscars. Those are set for April 25. Last year's Golden Globes culminated in awards for “1917” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." The telecast, hosted by Ricky Gervais, couldn't buck the overall ratings trend for awards shows, drawing an average of 18.3 million viewers, down 2% from the previous year.