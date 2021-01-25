Washington plays division foe New York

New York Islanders (3-2-0, sixth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-0-3, first in the East Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Washington for a East Division matchup.

Washington finished 11-12-2 in division games and 18-10-5 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Capitals scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

New York finished 11-7-4 in division action and 15-14-4 on the road a season ago. The Islanders averaged 2.8 goals on 29.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.