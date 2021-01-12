A&M, Miss. St. meet in conference play

Texas A&M (6-4, 1-3) vs. Mississippi State (8-4, 3-1)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Texas A&M matches up against Mississippi State. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Mississippi State win at Vanderbilt 84-81, while Texas A&M fell 68-54 at home to Tennessee.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mississippi State's D.J. Stewart Jr. has averaged 18.6 points while Tolu Smith has put up 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Aggies, Emanuel Miller has averaged 15.6 points and seven rebounds while Quenton Jackson has put up 12 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bulldogs have scored 79.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they put up in non-conference play.DOMINANT D.J.: Stewart has connected on 43.5 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas A&M has assists on 30 of 58 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.8 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate in the country. Mississippi State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.4 percent through 12 games (ranking the Bulldogs 250th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25