Nevada, NM meet in conference play

Nevada (6-3, 1-1) vs. New Mexico (3-2, 0-2)

Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Nevada faces New Mexico. Nevada fell 68-66 at home to Air Force on Dec. 12. New Mexico lost 89-52 at Boise State last week.

STEPPING UP: New Mexico's Makuach Maluach has averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Rod Brown has put up 10 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Grant Sherfield has averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 14.4 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Wolf Pack are 0-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolf Pack have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has an assist on 27 of 75 field goals (36 percent) over its previous three outings while Nevada has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 43.7 percent. The Lobos have averaged 17.2 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25