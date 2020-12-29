Tri-City Herald Logo
Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Christophe Ena AP
PARIS

France’s Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98.

A licensing maverick, Cardin’s name embossed myriad products from wristwatches to bedsheets, making his label among the world’s most famous. In the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, his products were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide, though that number dwindled dramatically in later decades.

A savvy businessman, Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the Belle Epoque restaurant Maxim’s. He was inducted into the Fine Arts Academy in 1992.

The academy announced his death in a tweet Tuesday.

