Little Rock plays Missouri St.

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2) vs. Missouri State (2-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock and Missouri State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Missouri State earned a 94-67 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, while Arkansas-Little Rock emerged with a 78-50 blowout win over Champion Christian College on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock's Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has accounted for 58 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 83.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25