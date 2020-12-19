Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrity & National

A&M plays Wofford

The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Wofford (3-2) vs. Texas A&M (4-1)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Texas A&M both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won at home this past Tuesday. Texas A&M earned a 69-52 win over Southeastern Louisiana, while Wofford won 88-77 over Coastal Carolina.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M's Emanuel Miller has averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while Savion Flagg has put up 10 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Terriers, Storm Murphy has averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Tray Hollowell has put up 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Murphy has had his hand in 51 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 59.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three games while Wofford has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas A&M has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.8 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Celebrity & National

Documentary on U of Illinois missing scholar now available

December 19, 2020 6:48 AM

Celebrity & National

No. 4 Michigan State, Northwestern start Big Ten play

December 19, 2020 3:31 AM

Celebrity & National

Cleveland St., Robert Morris start conference play

December 19, 2020 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service