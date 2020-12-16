Oral Roberts plays OU

Oral Roberts (3-3) vs. Oklahoma (3-1)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and Oklahoma both look to put winning streaks together . Oral Roberts won easily 96-65 over Bacone on Tuesday. Oklahoma is coming off an 85-54 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Austin Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams have combined to account for 59 percent of all Sooners scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Reaves has directly created 41 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. Reaves has 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Oral Roberts has lost its last three road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 86.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Oral Roberts has assists on 59 of 102 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the country. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 267th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25