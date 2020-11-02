N.C. officer in Melania Trump motorcade hurt in collision

Tri-City Herald Logo
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A North Carolina police officer riding in a motorcade for first lady Melania Trump was injured in a collision on Monday, authorities said.

The officer is a member of the Huntersville Police Department, which said on social media that the officer’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle in south Charlotte around 3:25 p.m.

The statement from police said the officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The first lady was in North Carolina on Monday to speak to supporters of Republican President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Huntersville.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say there was no threat to the first lady or anyone else involved in the motorcade. CMPD is investigating the crash.

