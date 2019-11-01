Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label

Designer Zac Posen is shutting down his namesake label.

Posen has been a red carpet favorite for close to two decades. He's known for glamorous, body-hugging gowns, often with long trains or big, flamboyant ruffles, for stars like Katie Holmes and Rihanna.

An announcement from the owners, House of Z and Z Spoke, noted late Friday that the company could no longer continue operations. It had been in a sale process.

Posen, 39, said he was "deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end." He launched his label in 2001.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Posen also serves as creative director for the Brooks Brothers women's collection.