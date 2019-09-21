Motown Museum to ceremonially break ground on expansion

The Motown Museum has scheduled a ceremonial groundbreaking to expand the Detroit building where Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire.

The event is set for Sunday morning during a weekend of events marking the company's 60th anniversary. Artists and dignitaries are expected to attend.

Gordy recently announced plans to donate $4 million toward the project incorporating interactive exhibits, a performance theater and recording studios.

Gordy launched Motown in 1959, moved it to Los Angeles in 1972 and sold it in 1988. His late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former "Hitsville U.S.A." headquarters on West Grand Boulevard in 1985.

Motown's roster from the Detroit era included The Supremes, the Miracles, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5, the Four Tops and Temptations.