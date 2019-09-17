Song lyrics lead to terroristic threat charge at university

Prosecutors say a University of South Alabama student is accused of making a terroristic threat after he wrote song lyrics by a popular rapper on a large flip chart in the school library.

A criminal complaint says 21-year-old Jack Aaron Christensen wrote lyrics that referred to killing people and burning things. The lyrics were from the song "Radicals" by rapper Tyler, The Creator.

The university hasn't revealed details of the case, and the court records don't say why the flip chart was in the library or whether it was part of a university program. The complaint says it happened on or around Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.

Court records don't list a lawyer for Christensen who could be reached for comment on his behalf.