FC Cincinnati plays Atlanta United FC following shutout victory

Atlanta United FC (15-11-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-21-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Montreal 1-0, FC Cincinnati plays Atlanta United FC.

FC Cincinnati is 4-12-2 in conference games. FC Cincinnati is 2-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Atlanta United FC is 8-7-3 in conference play. Atlanta United FC ranks second in the MLS giving up 36 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roland Lamah leads FC Cincinnati with three assists. Emmanuel Ledesma has five goals over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Josef Martinez has 24 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez has one goal over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-8-1, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Victor Ulloa (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Kekuta Manneh.

Atlanta United FC: Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ezequiel Barco (injured), Brek Shea (injured).