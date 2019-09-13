Margot Robbie feels ‘lucky’ to become face of Chanel perfume

Actress Margot Robbie is interviewed at the launch of the Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance at the Chateau Marmont, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Margot Robbie says she feels lucky to build upon the Chanel legacy as the face for the brand's newest perfume.

The "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" star says she is ready to lead the campaign for the new Chanel Gabrielle Chanel fragrance. She spoke about her involvement as the company's brand ambassador before hosting a private dinner on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of the perfume in Los Angeles.

Robbie says the new fragrance represents Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel in her earlier days when she was "creating and building something that's still here today." The 29-year-old Australian actress danced and twirled with white and gold veils to the tune of Beyoncé's "Halo" in a recent commercial for the perfume.

Robbie joins Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley as faces of the perfume empire.