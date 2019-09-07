Celebrity & National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pompeo; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Pompeo, Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.
