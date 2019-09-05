Mexican expressionist artist Francisco Toledo dies at 79

FILE - In this March 11, 2004 file photo, Francisco Toledo, one of Mexico's most prominent painters, eats a corn tortilla in the city center of Oaxaca, Mexico, to protest the presence of genetically modified corn in the Mexican wild. The family of Toledo has announced on Thursday, September 5, 2019, the he has died. AP Photo

Mexico's president has announced the death of expressionist painter Francisco Toledo, who was well-known and respected in the country both for his art and his activism.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote in his Twitter account late Thursday that "art is mourning." He called the 79-year-old Toledo "an authentic defender of nature, customs and traditions of our people."

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Toledo's enigmatic paintings and sculptures were marked by the animals, colors and traditions of his native Oaxaca state.

His activism was also centered in Oaxaca, particularly for saving its historic buildings and green spaces and defending against cultural encroachment.