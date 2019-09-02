Diamondbacks face off against the Padres in division play

San Diego Padres (64-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.99 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (10-10, 4.67 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Arizona and San Diego will play on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 30-37 against NL West teams. Arizona's lineup has 198 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 32 homers.

The Padres have gone 28-30 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .335.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 165 hits and is batting .320. Escobar is 12-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .509. Eric Hosmer is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).