4 dead, 1 missing, 1 injured in Norway helicopter crash

Authorities say four people are dead, one has been injured and another is missing after a helicopter crashed in northern Norway.

The Norwegian national emergency rescue center said it received an alert late Saturday afternoon about a crash southwest of the town of Alta.

Norwegian news agency NTB said the helicopter belonged to a Norwegian company named Helitrans that used Alta as one of its bases.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A music festival is going on in the area. A representative of the company organizing the event told Norwegian TV2 the helicopter carried festival participants.

Stig Anton Eliassen of Alta Event says people were being flown back and forth from the venue and the helicopter came down a few kilometers away.