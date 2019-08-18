College of Charleston arts building set for $45M overhaul

A major building at a South Carolina university is set for a $50 million overhaul.

The Post and Courier reports the state's Joint Bond Review Committee agreed last month to borrow $45 million to renovate the College of Charleston's main arts building, the Albert Simons Center. Another $5 million will come from a onetime state appropriation.

Architects are still designing the building's new exterior. A previous renovation planned in the mid-1990s stalled amid exterior design disputes.

School of the Arts Dean Valerie Morris says the renovation will create a black box theater for student productions, plus upgraded classrooms, bathrooms and heating and cooling. Mold problems are promised to be fixed.

Work could begin in summer 2020, with the art school temporarily relocating. The overhaul could be complete by fall 2022.